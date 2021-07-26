For second year, Maplewood teen hosts book drive

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood teenager Elisha Wasden, who will be entering ninth grade in the fall, is hosting a book drive for participants in the Rising Stars reading program taking place this summer in Maplewood.

This is Wasden’s second year hosting a book drive for this cause; last year he raised $2,000 and those funds were matched 50 percent by Usborne Books & More, so he was able to provide $3,000 worth of books.

“Last year I set a high goal and reached it. There were 60 kids participating in the program and each of them received $50 worth of books,” Wasden said. “It was such a great feeling when we delivered the books, that I knew I wanted to do it again. This year I’m setting another high goal and I hope to exceed it. I’m looking for those who are willing to help me with this effort.”

This year, 72 students are participating in the summer reading program and, after going through the challenges of this past school year due to COVID-19, Wasden wants to include books that boost social-emotional learning in each bag. His goal is to give $60 worth of books to each student. He has until Aug. 5 to reach his goal.

To donate, text the words “Book Drive” to 973-805-3769 or send an email to booksforkidz2read@gmail.com.