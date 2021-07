This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood residents from the Parkview Neighborhood Association have been volunteering their weekends with the Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy, tackling weeds, vines and more in the park. Pictured helping on July 19 are Nat Paynter, Dan Peacock, Leah Schultz, Keith Meyers, Shirley Meyers and Kate McCaffrey.

Photos Courtesy of Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy