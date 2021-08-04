East Orange nonprofit to host ‘SunUp’ fundraiser Aug. 13 in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The social services nonprofit organization Isaiah House will hold its first “SunUp” event at 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, in Maplewood Memorial Park. Inspired by the popular morning rave party “Daybreaker” in New York City, the event includes an hour of yoga and meditation with Baker Street Yoga, followed by spirited dancing led by local disc jockey Jen Jones, an Australian native who has spun at exclusive shows across the world.

Proceeds will be donated to Isaiah House, East Orange’s only homeless shelter, and the “Justice for Moussa” fund, which is dedicated to solving the June murder of Moussa Fofana, an 18-year-old Columbia High School junior.

“I am a huge fan of ‘Daybreaker,’ and it struck me that we could do a similar benefit in Maplewood,” said Kristen Beveridge, a South Orange resident who serves on the Isaiah House board. “Yoga and dancing are activities that people of all ages can enjoy, so families can come together. This is a perfect event to kick off a summer day.”

Isaiah House provides support services for the most fragile members of the community, including those who have been devastated by unemployment, illness, drug addiction, teenage pregnancy, fires and crises. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter has provided nearly $285,000 in rental assistance to East Orange residents, and its food pantry has served nearly 12,000 people from 6,000 households — a 40-percent increase from 2019.

“Though the need for funds continues to be strong due to COVID’s devastating impact, we’ve been unable to hold live events for over 18 months,” said Elizabeth Kubany, co-chairperson of the event and Isaiah House board member. “We are thrilled to produce this fantastic outdoor experience and hope to sell all 250 tickets we have available.”

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit https://secure.givelively.org/event/isaiah-house/sunup-for-isaiah-house.