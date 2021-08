This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On July 27, National New Jersey Day, the Meadowland Park Conservancy invited people to come to Flood’s Hill to enjoy Jersey-based music — lots of Bon Jovi — games provided by the South Mountain YMCA; NJ sloppy joe picnic boxes from Town Hall Deli; and the chance to make a giant map of New Jersey, which was filmed via drone by South Orange Police Lt. Adrian Acevedo.

Photos Courtesy of Meadowland Park Conservancy