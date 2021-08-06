Newark man arrested, charged with murdering Moussa Fofana

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul announced Aug. 6 that Yohan Hernandez, 20, of Newark, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Moussa Fofana, 18, of Maplewood.

On Sunday, June 6, at approximately 9:38 p.m., Maplewood police officers were dispatched to an area of Underhill Field on Garfield Place on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located Fofana suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:24 p.m. A second male victim was treated at an area hospital for a non–life-threatening gunshot wound.

Late in the day on Aug. 5, Hernandez was taken into custody and charged with murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.