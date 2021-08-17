JESPY celebrates grand opening of Tico’s Gym at JESPY Clubhouse

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Aug. 5, JESPY celebrated the grand opening of Tico’s Gym at the JESPY Clubhouse, a new program space at 15 Valley St. in South Orange. The location honors the memory of Albert “Tico” Shikiar, the late husband of JESPY board member Suki Marsh Shikiar. Tico’s is a full-service gym where clients receive fitness and Special Olympics sports training. Classrooms are used for Day Program activity and information sessions.

The event was attended by JESPY clients, Executive Director Audrey Winkler, JESPY House staff, Suki Marsh Shikiar, and her brother, Richard K.

“We are thrilled about the opening of Tico’s Gym,” Winkler said. “This wellness space is important in supporting the physical and mental health of our clients. It’s a place where clients can receive personalized one-on-one training sessions with our staff, learn about nutrition and exercise in a group. Activity sessions, which include ‘Health & Wellness’ and ‘Self Care,’ are held here as well. We’re also pleased that Tico’s Gym serves as a tribute to Albert, who was a great friend and supporter of JESPY.”

Photos Courtesy of Sonya Kimble-Ellis