Green Way Markets signs lease for Maplewood Village location

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood announced Aug. 19 that Green Way Markets will be opening in the village this fall, taking over the space previously occupied by Kings.

Green Way Markets owner and operator Adam Shapiro said he was drawn to Maplewood after visiting and spending time in the community, enjoying the outdoor dining with his wife.

“As a lifelong grocer (with) a family-owned business, my wife and I both thought the Maplewood project was a perfect opportunity,” Shapiro said. “We now know Maplewood is a special place with a government team who wants to serve their community and we can’t wait to be a part of that culture. Green Way Market will offer traditional groceries with a high level of focus on fresh, natural and organics, and convenience. We are completely transforming the old store to heighten the shopping experience with a special callout to customer service. We look forward to greeting all of our customers and plan to become a fabric of this special community.”

According to its website, Green Way aims to be a “neighborhood destination for shopping, socializing, and overall satisfaction” for the community.

“We are extremely delighted to welcome Green Way Market of Maplewood to our community,” Mayor Frank McGehee said. “We’re very excited about this enhanced grocery experience for our residents and wonderful partnership for years to come.”

“We’re most grateful for Green Way’s investment in our community and welcome them and their better supermarket experience with open arms — and wallets,” said Deputy Mayor Dean Dafis, who is also the liaison to the Maplewood Village Alliance. “They’re sure to establish their own worthy legacy as an important anchor in our beloved Maplewood Village.”

This deal is a result of community effort, according to the township. Several residents with experience in the industry worked with the town on grocery recruitment. Midtown Commercial Realty principal Carlo Caparruva brokered this deal, landing on Green Way after contacting more than 40 grocers.

“As a business owner and resident of Maplewood, it was important that we got this right,” Caparruva said. “Replacing a grocer that has been in Maplewood for 80 years is no easy task, but Green Way is the perfect fit for our community. I’m really proud.”

The idea to contact Green Way came from town historian Susan Newberry, who read about Green Way moving into the former Kings space in Ridgewood.

After completing a full inside renovation and exterior facade improvements, Shapiro plans to open the doors in early fall, just in time for the return of commuters.

“Green Way’s Maplewood market is an exciting addition to our community and will enhance the variety, vibrancy and vitality of our village business district,” Maplewood Village Alliance manager Cat Delett said. “Adam has a keen sense of who we are as a community and wants to tailor the market to fit our needs.”