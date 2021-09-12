World’s largest wellness event comes to Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On Sunday, Sept. 19, Maplewood will be host to one of the thousands of events in more than 120 countries around the world celebrating World Wellness Weekend. After being held virtually in 2020, Maplewood Meditate is back for its sixth year at Maplewood Memorial Park’s Amphitheater at the corner of Oakview Avenue and Dunnell Road.

Attendees will be guided by meditation teacher and Maplewood resident Anne Sussman and South Orange resident Shirley Matthews will close the event with a sound bath. Maplewood Meditates is a free, family-friendly, community event and no previous meditation experience is required. Attendees will be socially distanced, but families can sit together.

Maplewood Meditates is sponsored by the Maplewood Health Department. Register online at https://www.facebook.com/maplewoodmeditates/. Attendees should bring blankets, chairs or cushions for comfortable seating. Face coverings are optional.