Ethical Culture Society of Essex County to honor Nancy Zak

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Social Action Committee of the Ethical Culture Society of Essex County will honor Nancy Zak as its 2020-21 Local Hero on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m.

The Social Action Committee decided some years ago that there was a need to recognize the many people doing projects and behind-the-scenes work every day to press forward the arc of justice. It thus instituted a Local Hero Award to be presented yearly to someone, usually from Essex County, who has enriched lives in the community and region with ethical values and actions.

This year’s Local Hero is Nancy Zak, a Newark resident who has been working for Ironbound Community Corporation as a community organizer for more than 35 years. To learn more about Zak, visit http://www.essexethical.org/.

The Ethical Culture Society of Essex County is located at 516 Prospect St. in Maplewood.