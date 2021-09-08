SOMSD partners with MediMobile to effer weekly COVID-19 testing

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange–Maplewood School District, through a partnership with MediMobile, will be offering weekly, voluntary COVID-19 testing at Columbia High School’s gymnasium parking lot on Valley Street. Testing is open to all district staff and students, the SOMA community, and any Essex County resident.

We encourage staff, students and community members to get tested,” the district said in a press release. “As school is set to reopen, we especially encourage parents/guardians to have their children tested.”

MediMobile will provide testing every Saturday from Sept. 4 through Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PCR and rapid nasal swab tests will all be available to anyone older than 6 months. There is no out-of-pocket cost to anyone. Those with health insurance must bring proof of insurance and valid identification; those without health insurance must bring valid identification and a form will be provided for them to complete. No appointments are required.