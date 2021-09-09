Seton Hall University’s Class of 2025 breaks records

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Class of 2025 at Seton Hall University has broken the university’s records for the most applicants; the largest class; the most diverse class; and the best average grade-point average, SAT and ACT scores.

A record-breaking 23,252 would-be Pirates completed applications for the Class of 2025; of those, 1,675 are slated to attend, making this year’s class the largest in Seton Hall history.

The Class of 2025 marks the sixth time in seven years that the university has broken its own record for applications, and the fourth time in five years it has done so for class size.

Prior to this year, the largest class of freshmen was the Class of 2023, which had 1,633 freshmen, breaking the record of the Class of 2022, 1,524, which in turn had broken the record of the Class of 2021, 1,461.

“New Jersey’s best-kept academic secret is seemingly out,” said Seton Hall University Vice President for Enrollment Management Alyssa McCloud. “In 2016, we broke our record for applications with a little more than 15,000 — this year, just five years later, we had more than 23,000 applicants, an increase of more than 50 percent. As recognition of our academic distinction and outstanding employment outcomes has spread, more of the nation’s best and brightest have come home to the Hall.”

In addition to its record-breaking number of applications and students, the largest class in Seton Hall’s history has continued the university’s trend of rising academic achievement.

The Class of 2025 boasts the best pre-SHU grade-point average in Seton Hall history, as well as the best average SAT and ACT scores. The grade-point average increased from 3.61 to 3.64, and the SAT average is now 1290, versus a previous best of 1234 from the Class of 2023. In addition, average ACT scores for the Class of 2025 improved to 29, besting last year’s record of 27.5.

While sustaining academic excellence in its incoming class, Seton Hall has also continued its commitment to diversity in all forms and its identity as a university of opportunity: nearly one-third of all incoming students, 32.72 percent, are eligible for a Pell Grant, and more than 35 percent are the first in their family to attend college; 52.4 percent, a Seton Hall record, identify as students of color, and nearly 58 percent are female, also a record. Of those attending, more than one in four are from out of state, but, given current restrictions on international travel, fewer than 2 percent hail from outside the United States.

“This is the first year Seton Hall offered test-optional admissions, to better support students through the application process and to allow for more student choice in sharing academic records and achievements,” said McCloud. “The result was these great outcomes of increased access and diversity, while continuing to elevate our enrollment and academic profile.”

Standardized test–optional admissions are in effect at Seton Hall until 2026.