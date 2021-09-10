JESPY begins recovery from damage caused by Hurricane Ida

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Like many of its neighbors, JESPY House was greatly impacted by Hurricane Ida. The heavy rain that took place the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 1, caused major flooding and extensive damage in the lower level of one of JESPY’s residences.

Thankfully, all other JESPY-owned properties were found to be relatively damage-free by JESPY’s facilities manager.

“Most importantly, due to the efforts of quick-thinking staff, JESPY clients were kept safe during the storm and its aftermath,” a press release from JESPY House stated. “There is a lot of work ahead but resilience, an overall theme at JESPY, will be a guiding factor in getting the job done.”

Although the facilities manager was able to drain the more than 6 feet of water out of the lower level of the damaged building so that cleanup could begin, there is significant damage to all rooms on that level. Furniture, personal belongings, washing machines and dryers, the hot water heater, and all exercise and workout equipment were destroyed. The residence’s rec room — previously a favorite hangout spot for JESPY clients — is currently unusable.

In addition, the house manager’s office and computers were destroyed by the 3 feet of mud left in the wake. The elevator, an important feature of this accessible home, has also sustained extreme damage and is being evaluated.

JESPY staff and contractor Mike Prazan are currently working to assess the damage, discard damaged items and clean the area.

“This will not be a quick fix,” JESPY Executive Director Audrey Winkler said. “Gutting the lower level and rebuilding it will take time. Our clients look forward to watching movies, playing board games and creating art projects once the renovations are done.”

Located in South Orange, JESPY House supports 260 clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities, who range in age between 18 and 73. To learn more, visit www.jespy.org.

Photos Courtesy of Sonya Kimble-Ellis