Maplewood firefighter injured on duty at restaurant fire

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Fire Department responded on Sept. 8 at 11:47 a.m. to Arturo’s at 180 Maplewood Ave. for a reported structure fire, according to a press release from the Maplewood Fire Department.

Upon arrival, Deputy 3 reported fire showing from a wooden enclosure around the oven chimney vent with heavy smoke showing on the first floor within the business. A water supply was established from a nearby fire hydrant and a handline was stretched to extinguish the exterior fire. The fire was extinguished quickly on the exterior but some extension was found through the exterior wall.

The fire started in a kitchen exhaust vent, the same general location where Reservoir Restaurant in South Orange suffered two fires last month. There were no injuries in the Reservoir fires.

At the Arturo’s fire on Sept. 8, all of the building’s floors were searched to ensure there were no occupants in the building; no one was present. There were also no customers in the restaurant at the time.

Minor smoke was found throughout the second floor and was ventilated. The fire was declared under control within a half hour.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries after falling through the second floor. He was transported to the hospital, where he was evaluated, treated and released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Maplewood Fire Department Investigation Team but appears to be accidental in nature.

Assistance was provided at the scene by South Orange and Irvington fire departments, while Millburn, Union and Montclair fire departments stood by at Maplewood Fire Headquarters to cover the town during the incident. South Orange Rescue Squad provided rehabilitation and medical monitoring for the firefighters.