Charity tennis tournament raises more than $4,000 to combat epilepsy

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Congratulations to champions Mark Bochner and Eric Bochner, and runners-up Lara Tomlin and Barry Etchman in the third annual Laura Holtz Tennis Tournament for Epilepsy, held at the Memorial Park Tennis Courts in Maplewood on Sept. 12. The tournament hosted 16 doubles teams and raised more than $4,000 for Epilepsy Services of New Jersey.

The tournament was sponsored by the Maplewood Recreation Department and St. James’s Gate Publick House in Maplewood. The tournament is held in the memory of Laura Holtz, who died from complications relating to epilepsy. Holtz began playing tennis in the Maplewood Tennis Program at age 6, and became a tennis instructor while in high school for the children’s classes and for the tennis camp. She was a talented tennis player, caring teacher and wonderful person.