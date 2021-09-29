Durand-Hedden publication wins first-place award

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Durand-Hedden House & Garden Association of Maplewood’s publication “Slavery in New Jersey: A Troubled History” has been awarded a first-place Kevin M. Hale Publications Award by the League of Historical Societies of New Jersey. The publication traces the history of slavery in New Jersey, which began with Dutch settlement in the 17th century and continued through the end of the Civil War.

The 40-page book, designed by graphic designer John Branigan, is based on an exhibit researched and written by Gail R. Safian, who is currently president of the Durand-Hedden House & Garden Association. The original exhibit was developed to complement the 2019 Juneteenth celebration that Durand-Hedden staged in collaboration with the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race. The exhibit was mounted again in connection with this year’s Juneteenth celebration. The exhibit will move to Columbia High School in October.

The New Jersey State Bar Foundation chose the book as the basis of its curriculum section on slavery in New Jersey, part of a larger curriculum it developed for middle and high school students on African American history.

The book can be previewed at https://tinyurl.com/233p936k. To purchase copies, visit www.durandhedden.org and click on the “Donate” button. In the comments box, write your name and address and specify “book purchase,” and the book will be sent promptly. Schools and other organizations seeking multiple copies should contact info@durandhedden.org.