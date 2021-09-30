JESPY House receives grant to purchase accessible van, upgrade Judi House

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — JESPY House received a grant from The Healthcare Foundation of New Jersey that allowed the South Orange–based nonprofit organization to make accessibility upgrades to its main program site, The Judi House, and purchase a fully accessible Ford van.

Established in 1978, JESPY House supports 260 clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities, who range in age between 18 and 73. Because many JESPY clients have mobility challenges, an accessible van fills a vital role in helping JESPY clients access critical services. The full-size vehicle allows for four wheelchairs and has a rear-mounted wheelchair lift, which provides safety, comfort, and ease of entrance and exit of the van.

“The Healthcare Foundation of New Jersey has long been committed to serving the needs of our area’s most vulnerable population,” HFNJ Executive Director and CEO Michael Schmidt said. “JESPY’s overall mission and dedication to providing essential services to adults with developmental disabilities, especially as it relates to inclusion opportunities, and accessibility for all of their clients is what led to our support of their work. By providing these grant funds, we recognize the importance that transportation to doctor visits, shopping and other necessary visits plays in ensuring healthy lives for JESPY clients. JESPY is doing valuable work helping vulnerable populations age in dignity and grace in their homes in the community.”

The Healthcare Foundation of New Jersey, whose offices are located in Millburn, has been supporting vulnerable populations in Essex County and the Greater MetroWest Jewish Community for more than 25 years. HFNJ has been a longtime supporter of JESPY. HFNJ helped initiate JESPY’s Aging in Place program, providing several years of support for the initiative, and has supported other impactful capital and programmatic needs by funding the installation of an elevator at JESPY’s Michael Och House residence.

This recent grant from HFNJ also allowed JESPY to enhance and improve its ability to make the organization’s buildings and campus safer and more readily accessible to clients, including those who may use wheelchairs or may have mobility challenges.

Photos Courtesy of Sonya Kimble-Ellis