Maplewood Police Department seeks school crossing guards

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Police Department is seeking applicants to fill part-time positions as school crossing guards.

All applicants must be U.S. Citizens, age 18 and older, have a valid New Jersey driver’s license, and pass a criminal background investigation and physical. Crossing guards must exhibit reasonable, consistent, predictable attendance and punctuality. School crossing guards are required to perform their duties outside, in inclement weather conditions, and remain alert for periods of up to one and a half hours on a consistent basis. School crossing guards must be capable of standing, walking and holding a stop sign in their hands for up to one and a half hours on a consistent basis.

All school crossing guards will be trained to perform the following duties: cross children safely, evaluate traffic patterns and report hazardous conditions. Crossing guards are paid per house; there are no benefits. Crossing guards typically work a minimum of three hours per school day.

All interested parties should pick up an employment application at the Maplewood Police Department Headquarters, 1618 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood, or visit www.maplewoodpd.org.