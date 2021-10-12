Seton Hall University to hold cybersecurity conference on Oct. 15

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall University will hold its second cybersecurity conference, “New Jersey Cybersecurity 2021: Connect, Collaborate, Careers,” to connect students and university faculty and administrators with cybersecurity business leaders. The virtual conference will be Friday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is now open for the free virtual conference at https://whova.com/portal/registration/njcyb_202110/.

This conference is designed to raise awareness of cybersecurity career opportunities for higher education students and new college graduates and convey the appeal of cybersecurity careers to students. Business leaders and university experts will speak about resources available to students who want to prepare for a cybersecurity career, and business leaders will discuss the qualities they seek in job candidates. Open to higher education communities and cybersecurity industries in New Jersey and throughout the nation, the conference is free, but registration is required. For more information on the conference, speakers and to see a detailed agenda, visit https://whova.com/web/njcyb_202110.