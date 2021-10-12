CCR to host South Orange–Maplewood BOE debate on Oct. 26

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m. to hear the 2021 Board of Education candidates views on integration and equity in SOMA schools. Topics may include persistent lack of diversity in teaching staff; segregation within classes at the middle and high schools; more robust access to vocational and technical opportunities for CHS students; and broader representation of minority groups in curricula.

All candidates will participate “live” to answer questions posed by the Schools Committee of the coalition, and additional questions may be taken from the participating audience, as time permits.

Register in advance for this free Zoom event at https://tinyurl.com/3ha7ycca.

For more information about the CCR, visit www.communitycoalitiononrace.org.