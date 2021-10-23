Public relations organization recognized South Orange student

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Public Relations Society of America New Jersey recently recognized more than 30 award-winning campaigns during its 32nd annual Pyramid Awards, honoring the most impactful communications campaigns of the last year. Winners — including South Orange’s Madison Vance, who won the Future PR Pro of the Year Award — were announced throughout the day across several PRSA NJ social media channels.

“During one of the most challenging years, our industry’s creative storytellers found hope, inspiration and acts of kindness that underscored our collective humanity,” said PRSA NJ President Jemia Kinsey Singleton, who is also president of Kinsey Communications. “As PR professionals, it is our mission to tell the stories that cut through the clutter, answer critical questions and find the emotion behind every ‘why’ so we all can do more together. Our annual Pyramid Awards celebrate this feat.”

Vance, a senior at Seton Hall University, was named the 2021 PRSA NJ Future PR Pro of the Year. As part of her application, Vance developed an integrated PR campaign to introduce a new cola brand to the 18-to-30 U.S. market. She also recently devised and executed a PR campaign that helped build the profile of Seton Hall University by successfully promoting its test-optional admissions process and its upcoming virtual open house. The strategy, which leveraged niche markets, yielded 51 media placements in top news outlets and an online reach of more than 1.3 million. The virtual open house yielded 1,211 registrants, an increase of 9 percent from the previous year.

Kathryn Lancioni, professor of communication at Seton Hall University, and Laurie A. Pine, director of media relations at Seton Hall University, nominated Vance for the award.