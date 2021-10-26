South Orange–Maplewood schools observe Week of Respect

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Anti-Bullying Bill of Rights Act requires that the week beginning with the first Monday in October of each year be designated as the Week of Respect and School Violence Awareness Week in New Jersey. To recognize the importance of social and emotional learning and character education, school districts, charter schools and renaissance school projects are required to observe the week by providing age-appropriate instruction focusing on preventing HIB.

The South Orange–Maplewood School District celebrated the Week of Respect from Oct. 4 to 8 with schools across the district touching on themes and lessons that focused on kindness, community, self-respect and respect for others, and how to prevent harassment, intimidation and bullying.

Photos Courtesy of SOMSD