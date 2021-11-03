CCR to sponsor virtual foreclosure and eviction protection workshop

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — In support of South Orange and Maplewood residents who are currently involved or in danger of becoming involved in foreclosure or eviction, the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race in partnership with La Casa de Don Pedro will provide a virtual workshop on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. to share important timelines and resources that are available to assist them.

Louis Prezeau, director of the Community and Economic Development Division of La Casa, will present updates on New Jersey legislation, timelines and eligibility requirements to be covered by COVID-19 moratoriums or to receive other forms of assistance. Following the presentation, registered participants will have an opportunity to ask questions about the information that was shared or other foreclosure- and eviction-related issues

Advanced registration for this free Zoom event is required at https://tinyurl.com/5spb8xjk.