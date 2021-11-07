‘The Evolution of the American Flag’ at Durand-Hedden House

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The American flag did not always look the way it does today. From the flag’s birth in 1777 until the beginning of 1912, there was no standard design.

On Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m., collector J. Richard Pierce will discuss how the evolution of the flag’s design illuminates the personal and historical stories woven into the framework of our nation. While showcasing examples from his Pierce Collection of American Parade Flags, he will explore the timeless appeal the Stars and Stripes holds for many generations of Americans. Because no laws governed the placement of stars before 1912, the design was up to the flag maker, resulting in a wide range of creative interpretations over the course of our history.

Attendees must show proof of vaccination and wear face masks. The Durand-Hedden House and Garden Association is located at 523 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood. For more information, visit www.durandhedden.org.