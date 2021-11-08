Meadowland Park Conservancy to celebrate first birthday

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The volunteer-led Meadowland Park Conservancy is approaching its first birthday, and an anniversary event is planned for Sunday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. In partnership with South Orange Village and the South Orange Environmental Commission, volunteers will help re-landscape the facade of the recently renovated Skate House next to the pond.

Local gardening expert Joy Yagid has selected native plants and flowers for the project, and will lead volunteers in the planting effort. Yagid and National Wildlife Federation naturalist and TV host David Mizejewski will deliver a presentation and question-and-answer session on the importance and benefit of using native plants in gardens. At the event, the MPC will also announce its first large-scale project in the park, slated to begin in the spring.

Food, drink and music will be provided and the event is free. Volunteers are encouraged to wear gardening clothes and to bring a shovel and camping chair. For more information, email the MPC at meadowlandparkso@gmail.com or visit www.meadowlandpark.org.