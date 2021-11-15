SOMSD offers COVID-19 testing

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange–Maplewood School District has partnered with MediMobile to offer an additional COVID-19 testing site every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Board of Education building, in the district meeting room, 525 Academy St. in Maplewood.

Testing continues every Saturday at Columbia High School, in the gym parking lot, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. During inclement weather, testing will be moved indoors to the CHS cafeteria.

PCR and nasal-swab tests will be available to anyone aged 6 months or older. There is no out-of-pocket cost to anyone; those with health insurance must bring proof of insurance and valid ID, while those without health insurance must just bring valid ID and fill out a form that will be provided.

Testing is open to all district staff, students, SOMA and Essex County residents. Masks are required while on Board of Education premises.