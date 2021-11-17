Meadowland Park Conservancy celebrates its first year with improvement project

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Two dozen volunteers of all ages gathered in brisk fall weather on Nov. 14 to mark the first anniversary of the Meadowland Park Conservancy’s existence and to install native plants around the recently renovated Skate House. Local gardening expert Joy Yagid and National Wildlife Federation naturalist and TV host David Mizejewski led a discussion and question-and-answer session on the importance of native plants, especially in the age of climate change.

“We want to thank Joy and David and all the volunteers who came out today to bring more native plants to Meadowland Park and make our Skate House area even more healthy and beautiful,” MPC Vice Chairperson Linda Beck said. “We’re excited to see how well our new plants do when spring rolls around.”

MPC Chairperson Matt Glass also announced the launch of the organization’s first substantial improvement project in the park, the new Gold Star Garden. Working with South Orange Village and local veterans, the MPC will reimagine the existing Memorial Rock area next to the pond and will create new landscaping and an intimate performance space to take advantage of the existing amphitheater slope. The Gold Star Garden will be funded by donations from the public and veterans groups in the area.

The best way for people to support the MPC and the Gold Star Garden project is by becoming a member of the organization at www.meadowlandpark.org. The Nov. 14 event was presented in cooperation with South Orange Village and the South Orange Environmental Commission.

Photos Courtesy of Meadowland Park Conservancy