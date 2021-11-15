Maplewood Library introduces new book bike

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Library will launch its new book bike, the latest concept in mobile libraries, with a ribbon cutting on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 9:30 a.m. in front of the Hilton Branch, at 1688 Springfield Ave.

Funded by the Maplewood Library Foundation and Fringe Collaborative, the book bike was purchased in memory of Danny Ives, to honor his life and his devotion to the community. Ives, the owner of the Maplewood Bike Shed, died in a motorcycle accident in 2020.

The idea for the book bike originated with librarians Emily Witkowski and Robert Nealon and was conceived as a way to serve patrons at some of the gathering places near the library and at community events.

Earth-friendly and human-powered, book bikes have been bringing books and services to communities in America since 2008.

“We’re looking forward to serving the community in new and exciting ways, increasing awareness of library services and attracting new patrons,” said Irene Langlois head of community outreach services.

Taking the library out into the community breaks down barriers to access and helps get books right into people’s hands. Look for the Maplewood Library book bike at Springfield Avenue area events beginning in the spring. Step right up and get a library card, check out a book, or just say hi.