'Wildly Floral Arrangements' with the Maplewood Garden Club

Josi Stone

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join the Maplewood Garden Club on Monday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m. when Josi Stone, owner and operator of Wildly Floral Company in South Orange, shows how to create four beautiful, nature-inspired floral designs of varying sizes and techniques using the medium of flowers, foliage and other natural materials to highlight nature’s beauty. Stone’s demonstration follows a brief business meeting, and her floral arrangements will be raffled off at the end of her presentation. For meeting details, visit www.maplewoodgardenclub.org.

  

