WNTR Holiday Village comes to Springfield Avenue in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Yale Corner at 1866 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood will turn into a winter wonderland with hot cocoa, fresh-cut Christmas trees, Hanukkah activities, African drumming, local music and shopping for the whole family from local makers. The weekly WNTR Holiday Village and Makers Market will run Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. through Dec. 19.

WNTR Holiday Village and Makers Market is hosted by the General Store Cooperative and the Springfield Avenue Partnership, with support from Pollock Properties Group and Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate.

“We wanted to run something that would celebrate a variety of winter holidays and offer a fun spin on the traditional holiday markets,” said Amy Howlett, one of the event organizers. “For example, Santa will be there, just not as you would expect.”

Some WNTR highlights include: the Sandwicheria food truck, Metropolitan Klezmer and a musical-instrument “petting zoo” courtesy of InTune. Attendees can also browse local wares, including artisanal chocolates, ceramics, toys, candles and more.

Over the course of the market, WNTR will host more than 70 local makers and more than 20 different activities and performances. A complete calendar can be found at WNTRinMaplewood.com.

“WNTR is shaping up to be the best market season at Yale Corner to date, as we know everyone is excited for a return to a fun, festive holiday season. WNTR visitors are also encouraged to visit the great shops on Springfield Avenue, many of which are a quick walk from Yale Corner,” SAP Executive Director Nicole Dooskin Wallace said.

For more information, send an email to caryn@generalstorecooperative.com.