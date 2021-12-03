Durand-Hedden to host annual gingerbread house contest

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join Durand-Hedden House & Garden for these fun and festive traditions: the annual Gingerbread House competition and holiday shopping at Durand-Hedden’s country store.

Register for the always-popular gingerbread house competition any time between now and Friday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m. Drop off entries any time between Tuesday, Dec. 7, and noon on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Hilton Branch Library, 1688 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood. Entries will be judged Dec. 11 and winners announced Monday, Dec. 13. The grand prize winner will receive a trophy as well as a $50 gift certificate to the Durand-Hedden Country Store. First- and second-place winners will also be awarded prizes in various age and skill-level categories. All entered projects will be on display at the Hilton Branch from Dec. 13 through Jan. 7. Entry forms are available at www.durandhedden.org .

Don’t miss local holiday shopping at the Durand-Hedden Country Store on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. Find affordable and unique gifts for family, friends and teachers. The historic-themed selection includes early American children’s games and toys, facsimile documents, quill pens and ink, historic cookbooks, cookie molds, tin lanterns, reproduction decorative items and ceramics, and more. And, on Dec. 12, there will be free goodie bags for children.

The Durand-Hedden House and Garden Association is located at 523 Ridgewood Road, Maplewood. For more information, visit www.durandhedden.org.