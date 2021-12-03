South Orange comes together to light the Hanukkah menorah

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Nov. 30, the South Orange community gathered in Spiotta Park for the village’s annual Hanukkah menorah-lighting ceremony.

“It’s not my intention to politicize a wonderful community event, but for my non-Jewish neighbors, I think it’s so important for you to be aware of the rise in antisemitism we’ve seen throughout the country this past year,” South Orange President Sheena Collum said in a social media post. “Various reports have indicated that one in four of our Jewish neighbors have experienced some form of antisemitism. So for the Festival of Lights, please come out to show your love and support — that’s what community is all about.”

Photos Courtesy of Sheena Collum