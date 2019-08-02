Blood drive in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Health Department will hold a blood drive for the American Red Cross on Friday, Aug. 9, from 2 to 7 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter “Maplewood Health.” All donors will receive a $5 Dunkin donuts gift card at the drive and a $5 Amazon e-gift card via email.