Calling all athletes for the NJ Senior Olympics

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — SOMA Two Towns for All Ages reminds area seniors that the New Jersey Senior Olympics are fast approaching. Woodbridge Township will be hosting the games on Sept. 6, 7 and 8. The games include competitions in 23 sports by age divisions, starting at age 50.

Games include: archery, three-on-three basketball, basketball accuracy and foul shooting, billiards, bocce, bowling, cornhole, cycling, darts, fencing, golf, horseshoes, mini golf, pickleball, racquetball, softball, swimming, table tennis, team softball, tennis, track and field, and volleyball.

Opening ceremonies will be Saturday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. at the Woodbridge Community Center. The registration deadline is Aug. 26 for all sports except archery; the archery deadline is Aug. 3. Some events have capacity restrictions and have filled up early in the past. Pickleball, golf and billiards usually reach their limit,so register early. Initial registration fees are $30 and cover entry to three events. Some events have additional fees and athletes can sign up for more at $10 per event.

The NJ Senior Olympics is part of the National Senior Games Association which, every other year, sponsors national Senior Olympic Games at venues across the country. Looking ahead, the next National Senior Games will be held in 2021 in Orlando, Fla.

For more information or to register, visit www.njseniorolympics.com or call the NJ Senior Olympics Headquarters at 973-618-1111.