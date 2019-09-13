World Subaru, Valerie Fund team up to fight childhood cancer

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — World Subaru is partnering with The Valerie Fund, a Maplewood-based nonprofit for its 5K run and walk on Sunday, Oct. 13, in Long Branch. Last year, thousands of supporters and patients participated in the 5K run and walk with more than $125,000 raised to help children battling cancer and blood disorders.

“We are proud to partner with the Valerie Fund for the 4th year in a row for this year’s Monmouth Medical Center 5K Run and Walk,” Tinton Falls World Subaru executive manager Joe Wajda said. “Being a part of an event that helps The Valerie Fund deliver critical and life-saving care to children fighting cancer and blood disorders is an honor, and central to World Subaru’s mission to raise funds and awareness for the childhood cancer community. In addition, we are donating a brand new 2019 Subaru Crosstrek that will be raffled off the day of the event, with every dollar of raffle tickets purchased going directly to The Valerie Fund.”

A maximum of 2,000 tickets will be sold for $100 each. The live drawing for the winner will be done at the event. Participants may register online and purchase raffle tickets at www.thevaleriefund.org/World-Subaru .

This year, The Valerie Fund will be hosting a Kid Sprint 100-yard dash at the 5K run and walk at 9 a.m. Event festivities will also include a Kids Zone entertainment area and free refreshments courtesy of local eateries. Following the event, McLoone’s Pier House will host an after party.

“When our 9-year-old son was diagnosed with leukemia, our lives were forever changed. We are grateful to say he’s now a happy and healthy 20-year-old,” Tim and Beth McLoone said. “Thankfully, The Valerie Center was a 10-minute ride from our home, which was important since we also had the care of his two younger siblings, 8 and 6 years old, to consider. We didn’t have to travel a long distance for his treatments and were able to make sure Jack had one of us with him at all times and one of us home with the other children. We don’t know how we would have managed it all without The Valerie Center. We were fortunate enough to have additional resources to help support us in this difficult journey. Many in the same situation do not have access to this support, which makes The Valerie Fund an even more critical resource.”

Registration includes food, beverages, a T-shirt and race-day festivities. Same day registration will also be available on the Great Lawn located at 10 Ocean Ave. beginning at 7:30. Those who wish to pre-register and avoid the lines can do so by going to the event website at www.thevaleriefund.org/World-Subaru.