National Night Out in the two towns

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The two towns will each be throwing a National Night Out bash on Tuesday, Aug. 6, to connect residents with local law enforcement and other public safety agencies.

South Orange’s National Night Out will run from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Floods Hill in Meadowland Park. Residents are urged to attend this public safety fair to learn more about various departments and organizations in town. There will be a kids zone with bounce houses, coloring stations and giveaways. Food trucks and vendors will also be on site, so come hungry.

Maplewood’s National Night Out will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at DeHart Park, 120 Burnett Ave. Hosted by the Maplewood Police Department and Community Service Bureau, this event will be filled with music, food and fun. There will be a DJ, bounce houses, superheroes, an ice cream truck, a videogame truck and more.