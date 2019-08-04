TSTI’s Women’s Connection gathers for annual Summer Soiree

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Members of the Women’s Connection of Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel in South Orange gathered with other congregants on Thursday, July 25, for the group’s annual Summer Soiree. The casual cocktail party, attended by 55 women, was held on the patio outside the Reform synagogue. The Women’s Connection is TSTI’s multi-generational group for women of all ages; members gather throughout the year to share social, educational and cultural programs. Among those in attendance were, rom left, Leslie Fleisch, Dana Ehrlich, Lisa Bressler and Heather Brochin.