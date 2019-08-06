Nyre begins tenure as Seton Hall University’s 21st president

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — A nationally recognized leader in higher education and health care administration, Joseph E. Nyre officially took the reins as Seton Hall University’s 21st president on July 31. The university’s board of regents appointed Nyre as Seton Hall’s next president in February following a national search. He previously served as president of Iona College, a Roman Catholic institution in New Rochelle, N.Y.

“I take up the privilege of leading this great Catholic university with deep gratitude and boundless optimism,” Nyre said. “I look forward to working with the entire university community to enhance the transformational power of a Seton Hall education.”

“We are excited to welcome President Nyre to Seton Hall,” said Patrick Murray, chairman of the university’s board of regents. “By combining the university’s academic excellence with his strong background in Catholic higher education and health care, we are confident that Seton Hall will continue its rise as a leading national university under President Nyre’s strong leadership.”

A native of Beloit, Wisc., Nyre is a first-generation college graduate who attained three advanced degrees and completed pre- and post-doctoral studies at the University of Missouri, University of Kansas and Harvard Medical School. Widely respected for his program of research, state and national policy work, and leadership, he joined Iona College as president in 2011.

During his eight years as president, Iona College launched new academic programs, established The Hynes Institute for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, developed a new core curriculum, funded new endowed professorships, and created faculty distinction and innovation programs. In addition, Iona reduced its tuition dependency, substantially strengthened its fiscal health, and expanded the footprint of the main campus by more than 30 percent. During Nyre’s tenure, Iona also experienced record levels of fundraising, tripled the college’s endowment and funded record levels of student scholarships in support of college affordability.

Nyre has practiced as a psychologist in academic, clinical and private practice settings while serving at several prominent institutions, including Baylor University, the University of Illinois-Chicago College of Medicine and Harvard Medical School.

A devout Catholic, Nyre and his wife, the former Kelli McIntyre, have four children.

Mary J. Meehan, a former Seton Hall senior administrator and three-time alumna, served as the university’s interim president since March 2017. During her tenure, Meehan oversaw the opening of the new Interprofessional Health Sciences campus, the university’s continued rise in national rankings, and increased fundraising and alumni support. She will now join Seton Hall’s College of Education and Human Services as a faculty member.