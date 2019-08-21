Achieve’s 17th annual Newstead 5K Race is around this corner

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — More than 600 runners and walkers of all ages are expected to participate in the Achieve Foundation’s 2019 Newstead 5K Race on Saturday, Sept. 21. The family-friendly event kicks off the new school year in South Orange and Maplewood and is open to community members of all fitness levels.

Race time is 9 a.m., beginning at the South Mountain School Annex, 112 Glenview Road in

South Orange. Presenting sponsor D&I Fitness will lead participants in warm-up exercises prior to race start.

The race route is a rolling 5K course in the quiet residential Newstead neighborhood nestled alongside South Mountain Reservation, and includes a 2-mile walk option. Chip timing for 5K runners will be provided by CompuScore. Immediately following the 5K race will be a half-mile Kids Fun Run sponsored by The Able Baker.

The regional race raises between $30,000 and $35,000 annually to underwrite initiatives that foster equal educational opportunities for all students in the South Orange-Maplewood School District, and inspire educators to bring innovative practices to the classroom.

Learn more by sending an email to newstead5K@achievefoudation.org or visiting www.achievefoundation.org.