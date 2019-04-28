Morrow Church wants Maplewood to ‘Cut the Lights’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The sun will begin generating approximately half of Morrow Church’s electricity needs thanks to a solar panel system. The system will dramatically reduce Morrow’s carbon footprint during its expected 25-year life. Morrow is inviting community members to join the church by cutting their electricity bills and moving to renewable energy.

This long-held ambition of the church’s Green Team was made possible by a donation by Fred and Sue Profeta. The Profetas are long-time members of the congregation. Fred Profeta served as mayor of Maplewood from 2004 to 2008, was a founder of the Maplewood Green Team, serves on the board of directors of GreenFaith and was awarded the 2010 New Jersey Governor’s Environmental Leadership Excellence Award. Other members of the congregation are also contributing to the initiative and hope it will inspire others to follow Morrow’s lead.

“We want to be a part of the energy revolution,” Rev. Brad Motta, Morrow’s senior pastor, said in a press release. “We read John Cassidy’s piece in The New Yorker last month, reporting that solar energy prices will soon be comparable to natural gas. Some members have already received electricity bills of $0. Affordable renewable energy allows us to continue our Earth-care work and not divert financial resources from important work such as supporting schools in Sierra Leone, the Achieve Foundation, IHN, MEND and so many other programs.”

To encourage neighbors to join the solar movement, Morrow Church will hold an event on Sunday, May 5, at noon in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 600 Ridgewood Road, with representatives from EZ Energy, the partner installing Morrow’s solar system.

“Morrow Church is a community building, providing space for Scouts, classes, community meetings, groups of all types. We want to expand that hospitality in a healthy, sustainable way,” Rev. Brenda Wheeler Ehlers said.

The solar project is another milestone in Morrow’s concerted efforts to be responsible stewards of the Earth. Last year, after many years of actions ranging from reducing energy usage, meat consumption and food waste to studying the connections of faith to sustainable living, to marching on Washington, Morrow was awarded the GreenFaith certification. In 2017 a renovation of the church’s sanctuary replaced all the lighting with LED and reduced energy consumption from 60,000 to 5,000 KwH annually. By participating in New Jersey’s Direct Install program, Morrow replaced most of the remaining fixtures and cut another 23,000 KwH. Together the reduction in CO2 emissions from these initiatives equals the amount absorbed by 50 acres of forest every year.

Morrow Church will install a monitor on its Baker Street side of the building to show how much energy is being drawn from the sun instead of dirty energy sources. For more information, contact Morrow Green Team member Jennifer Nielsen at opendoors@morrowchurch.org.