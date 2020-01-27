Words Bookstore named finalist for 2020 Bookstore of the Year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Publishers Weekly announced recently that Words Bookstore in Maplewood has been selected as one of five finalists for Bookstore of the Year. Words was chosen from a group of 2,500 independent bookstores for this recognition. The names of the five finalists were released at the Winter Institute, the annual meeting of the American Booksellers’ Association, with 750 booksellers from 450 bookstores in attendance. The four other finalists are Blue Willow Bookshop from Houston, Texas; Copperfield’s Books from Sebastopol, Calif.; Full Circle Bookstore from Oklahoma City, Okla.; and Porter Square Books from Cambridge, Mass.

Jonah Zimiles, who together with his wife, Ellen, are the owners of Words Bookstore, was at the keynote session when the announcement was made.

“We could not be more thrilled for Maplewood, South Orange and all of our neighboring towns, without whom we never would have received this remarkable recognition,” Jonah Zimiles said. “It is truly a tribute to our wonderful customers, superb staff and the terrific atmosphere of our village. We also hope that this honor will help to encourage other businesses to welcome and hire individuals with autism. We are honored to be in such fine company as the other outstanding bookstores named as finalists.”

Words manager Lisa Matalon also attended the Baltimore announcement.

“I want to add my thanks to our Words family, and hope that we will be selected as Bookstore of the Year,” she said.

The Bookstore of the Year will be selected and announced in May.

For more information about Words Bookstore, visit www.wordsbookstore.com.