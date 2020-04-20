Let the Achieve Foundation know how it’s doing

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Achieve, the local education foundation for the school district of South Orange and Maplewood, is in the middle of a long-term strategic planning process, and wants to get a sense of how the community at large views the organization. To learn more, they are conducting a public opinion survey and are inviting everyone in the two towns to participate.

Visit the Achieve Foundation website at https://achievefoundation.org/ before April 30 to access the short survey and make your opinion count.