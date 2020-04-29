SHU School of Business again achieves AACSB dual accreditation

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall University’s Stillman School of Business and its Department of Accounting have maintained dual accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International.

For more than a century, AACSB accreditation has been synonymous with the highest standards in business education and is earned by only 5 percent of the world’s schools offering business degrees at the bachelor’s level or higher. Globally, 874 schools have earned AACSB accreditation in business, and only 190 maintain supplemental accreditation in accounting, with the Stillman School of Business being among them.

Achieving accreditation is a process of rigorous internal focus, engagement with an AACSB-assigned mentor and peer-reviewed evaluation. During this multiyear path, schools focus on developing and implementing a plan to align with AACSB’s accreditation standards. These standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.

“The credit for this accomplishment belongs to every member of the Stillman community — our faculty, staff, students and alumni — who all work as partners to enhance the Stillman educational experience,” Stillman School Dean Joyce Strawser said. “We are very proud to be among the elite business schools that maintain both business and supplemental accounting accreditation. We believe this achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to provide the best possible business education and to develop our graduates as principled business leaders.”

To achieve accounting accreditation, an institution must first earn AACSB business accreditation. Then, in addition to developing and implementing a mission-driven plan to satisfy the business accreditation quality standards, accounting accreditation requires the satisfaction of a supplemental set of standards specific to the discipline and profession of accounting. Once accreditation is achieved, each institution participates in a five-year continuous improvement peer-review to maintain high quality and extend its accreditation.

“For 10 years now we have been the only AACSB accounting accredited school in Northern New Jersey, in a cohort with the top accounting programs in the country,” Department of Accounting Chairman Mark Holtzman said. “This mark of quality, in addition to our high pass rates on the CPA exam and our placements with the top accounting firms, distinguishes our continued leadership in serving our students.”

“AACSB congratulates Seton Hall University’s Stillman School of Business, Dean Joyce Strawser and Accounting Chair Mark Holtzman on extending accreditation,” said Stephanie Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB International. “The intense peer-review process confirms a school’s continued focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curriculum development and student learning. The Stillman School’s dedication to delivering high quality business education will create the next generation of great leaders.”