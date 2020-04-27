CHSSF extends application deadline

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Due to current circumstances, the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund has extended the deadline for scholarship applications.

For CHS seniors and students enrolled in college/technical school, the application deadline has been extended to be postmarked by April 30. The CHSSF will also accept 2018 taxes if 2019 taxes have not yet been completed.

Applications with instructions are available at chssf.org. For any questions, call Carol Barry-Austin at 973-761-1048.