MAPSO business districts announce Small Business Saturdays in May

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — In support of the local businesses in Maplewood and South Orange, Maplewood Village Alliance, South Orange Village Center and Springfield Avenue Partnership have started a month-long campaign to run each Saturday in May where every Saturday is a Small Business Saturday.

The campaign aims to inform local residents that many businesses are open after adapting their business practices to promote safe operations, while still offering the same quality goods and services.

“While most of our businesses are closed for in-store operations, many are offering items for pickup, takeout and delivery, as well as gift cards and online classes. We encourage all residents to explore their options on each district’s respective ‘Open for Business’ webpage,” SAP Executive Director Nicole Wallace said.

May and June are traditionally high-grossing months for local businesses, as consumers buy gifts, meals and services for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, school graduations and other events.

“Residents have asked how they can help, and buying those Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduate and teacher appreciation gifts locally during the month of May will help our businesses stay afloat,” SOVCA Executive Director Julie Doran said. “We encourage people to shop early for all their spring occasions.”

“This has been a trying time for local businesses, and the three business districts are grateful to this wonderful community for all of its support. This joint promotion is a reminder to keep that support going by shopping local,” MVA manager Deb Yohannan said.

The business districts have listed open businesses on their respective websites at www.maplewoodvillagenj.com/village-alliance-news/special-announcement-temporary-closures, www.southorangecovid19.com/business and www.springfieldavenue.com/covid19-updates.

Other South Orange and Maplewood businesses that are open and serving the public can contact info@springfieldavenue.com to be added to one of the Open for Business web pages.