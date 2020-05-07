Maplewood Garden Club’s annual plant sale goes online

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Due to the current health crisis and restrictions on gatherings, Maplewood Garden Club has transitioned to online shopping and individually scheduled pickups for its annual plant sale. The club is offering perennials for sun, part-shade and shade, as well as a limited variety of annuals, edibles and tomatoes. Unfortunately, the normal selection of vegetables, herbs and annuals will not be available.

Shopping is online only, and all orders must be paid in full online. Customers must schedule an appointment to pick up their order by visiting the “Schedule a Pickup” page on the site. In order to comply with health regulations, all sales are final. There will be no browsing, in-person purchases, exchanges or refunds at the pickup location. To purchase flora from the Maplewood Garden Club, visit www.maplewoodgardenclub.org.