TSTI takes entire congregational programming online

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Houses of worship throughout the area have taken their services out of the sanctuary to online platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to the guidance and leadership of the clergy, led by Rabbi Daniel Cohen — Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel’s tech-savvy spiritual leader — temple staff, lay leaders and volunteers moved a full menu of adult education, religious school, preschool, Hebrew High, religious services and other programs online.

“TSTI isn’t virtual — it’s as real as ever even if, for a time, it has moved online,” Cohen said. “We’re seeing a broader range of members — some in their 90s — logging on for services, study and conversation groups. This is particularly inspiring when you consider the radical adjustments we have all had to make in our lives and the steep learning curve with regard to new technology. The TSTI community may be physically distancing, but we are not socially distancing. In fact, we may be more connected now than ever before.”

The TSTI clergy, staff members and educators are delivering the full gamut of temple experiences via Zoom and Facebook Live. The community also offers resources about support groups, places to donate and other pertinent information for pandemic support. Cohen has been including video messages in the temple’s weekly email announcements, providing additional visual connection as members remain in their homes.

For more information and to join the South Orange temple’s online community, visit www.tsti.org.