South Orange, Maplewood tennis courts now open, but with new rules

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Tennis courts in South Orange and Maplewood are now open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily on a first-come, first-served basis.

Guidelines have been established and the courts will be regularly monitored by both towns for compliance: Maintain social distancing — no closer than 6 feet to other players; if this does not occur, courts will be closed. Only two players are allowed per court for singles play only. Courts cannot be used outside of court hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The tennis courts are for tennis only.

There is a one-hour maximum court time use. Players must vacate the court after playing if someone else is waiting, take all their equipment with them and dispose of any trash upon exiting.

Players must stay on their side of the court; do not switch sides. Players must use their own equipment and refrain from touching the fence, gate, net, etc. They should use your own hand sanitizer before and after play.

Mark or number tennis balls with a marker for easy identification. Only serve your own ball. If you need to return a ball from another court, use a racket or foot, not hands.

Do not congregate near or on courts. In the event a line forms while waiting for courts to open, maintain 6 feet of separation.

Face coverings are strongly recommended prior to and after playing. 11. Players should primarily hit from the baseline and avoid net play.

If you or family members have displayed any symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, stay home. If you are vulnerable or have any underlying health conditions, do not play tennis.