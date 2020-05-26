SHU commits funding to new alumni scholarships for online graduate education

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — In the face of a daunting pandemic, Seton Hall University has pledged an additional $200,000 in scholarships for its recent graduates and alumni who wish to pursue a graduate-level education.

The scholarships are being funded through a university grant that applies to a select group of online master’s degree programs. This new funding will supplement the substantial scholarship pool that is already allocated to the schools and colleges yearly and is distributed as dean’s scholarships to eligible students for all graduate degree studies, including online.

“This is an unprecedented time and an unprecedented economy,” said Christopher Cuccia, associate provost for graduate affairs at Seton Hall University. “Many of our recent graduates can benefit from strengthening their professional credentials through a master’s degree, and we at Seton Hall wanted to do everything we could to help make that possible.”

The new alumni scholarships will apply to the first year of graduate school — fall 2020 and spring 2021 — for students accepted to one of the university’s 14 select master’s programs for the fall 2020 semester. Students can be enrolled in either part-time or full-time study, and must carry at least six credit-hours per semester in order to receive this funding; members of the Class of 2020 are eligible, as are alumni from the classes of 2015 through 2019.

Seton Hall offers online master’s programs in fields such as data science, business analytics, public administration, nursing, finance, health care administration and international affairs.

To learn more about Seton Hall’s graduate programs and to be considered for scholarship assistance, interested students and alumni are encouraged to visit www.shu.edu/graduate-affairs/graduate-degree-alumni-scholarship.cfm?utm_source=website&utm_medium=news&utm_campaign=grad_alumni_scholarship; those who inquire through this online portal will receive an application fee waiver.