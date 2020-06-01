South Orange and Maplewood support seniors during COVID

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — At the very beginning of the COVID crisis, the South Orange and Maplewood leadership established the COVID SOMA Senior Support Fund to provide support for older residents. Through the generosity of residents, SOMA Two Towns for All Ages is using this to provide food, transportation and other support for seniors.

Seniors who are struggling to buy food, either financially or logistically, can get help by emailing SOMA2towns@gmail.com or calling 973-558-0863.

Residents ages 60 or older can use Gogo Grandparent for free rides to doctor’s appointments, shopping and other essential trips. Residents can use their Gogo Grandparent account with code “SOMA Seniors” for the free ride. To set up an account, call 855-464-6872 or go to www.gogograndparent.com. For assistance, call 973-558-0863.

Online programs are growing. The libraries are holding programs online or over the phone. The Recreation Department fitness instructors, Yvonne Christianson and Robin Weber, are offering senior fitness, chair yoga and more through Zoom. Class schedules and links to these and other programming are posted on the events page at www.somatwotownsforallages.org.

It has been awhile since everyone’s lives and schedules were “normal” and SOMA Two Towns for All Ages wants to hear how seniors are doing. Take a brief survey at www.somatwotownsforallages.org. To take the survey by phone, call 973-558-0863 and leave a message.