Maplewood Boy Scouts help make face masks to donate

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — BSA Troop 5 of Maplewood was first chartered in 1920. To celebrate its 100th anniversary the troop had plans in place for a week-long camping trip this summer to Iceland. When the trip was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Troop 5 Scouts redirected their focus and energies by living up to Scout Law, which includes “A Scout is helpful.”

The troop has partnered with the SOMA Sewing Group in the production of face masks. Troop 5 Scouts have cut more than 5,000 pieces of cloth, which has resulted in the construction of more than 2,500 masks. These have been distributed to local hospitals, health care workers and food banks. The troop plans on continuing to assist SOMA Sewing Group as long as there is a need for the face masks.

Photos Courtesy of Roger Brauchli